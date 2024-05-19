Tens of thousands protest against Mexico’s president in the main square of Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of mostly opposition supporters are protesting against Mexico’s president in the capital’s vast colonial-era main plaza ahead of the June presidential election. The protesters in Mexico City carried signs saying “We are Mexicans,” referring to what they claim are attempts by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to divide the country. Mexico is extremely polarized ahead of the June 2 election. López Obrador regularly rails against reporters, the middle class, businessmen and people he calls “individualists” and social climbers. Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is running for the president’s Morena party.

