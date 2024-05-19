The gonzo trans Mexican drug lord musical ‘Emilia Perez’ lights up Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — On paper, Jacques Audiard’s buzzed-about Cannes Film Festival entry “Emilia Perez” would not seem anything like a good idea for a movie. The film, which premiered Saturday in Cannes, is probably the first movie that can sincerely be compared to both “Sicario” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and that’s just a start. It combines a narco thriller with a trans drama, all while being a musical, too. As gonzo as its premise may be, or possibly because of it, “Emilia Perez” gave Cannes a mid-festival jolt.

