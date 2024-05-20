Skip to Content
News

4.1 Magnitude earthquake shakes area south of the Salton Sea Monday

By
Updated
today at 7:01 AM
Published 6:52 AM

Shaking continued south of the Coachella Valley Monday morning as a moderate earthquake was centered south of the Salton Sea.

The US Geological Survey reported a Magnitude 4.1 earthquake 11 miles Southeast of Ocotillo Wells at 5:17 a.m. 

It's depth was reported as 7.45 miles.

Weak shaking was reported by people in the Coachella Valley and as far away as El Centro and San Diego.

There were no immediate reports of any damage, but the quake came during a swarm of other smaller shakers reported over the weekend to the southeast near El Centro.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this and other seismic activities.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content