4.1 Magnitude earthquake shakes area south of the Salton Sea Monday

Shaking continued south of the Coachella Valley Monday morning as a moderate earthquake was centered south of the Salton Sea.

The US Geological Survey reported a Magnitude 4.1 earthquake 11 miles Southeast of Ocotillo Wells at 5:17 a.m.

It's depth was reported as 7.45 miles.

Weak shaking was reported by people in the Coachella Valley and as far away as El Centro and San Diego.

There were no immediate reports of any damage, but the quake came during a swarm of other smaller shakers reported over the weekend to the southeast near El Centro.

