Drexel threatens to clear encampment as arrests linked to Israel-Hamas war protests exceed 3,000

Drexel University in Philadelphia is threatening to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters as arrests linked to campus demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war surpassed the 3,000 mark nationwide. Drexel’s campus in Philadelphia was on lockdown Monday, with classes being held virtually as police kept watch over the demonstration. Many Drexel employees were told to work from home. Drexel President John Fry late Monday said the encampment had disrupted campus life and “cannot be allowed to remain in place.” Pro-Palestinian Drexel faculty blasted the campus shutdown. Over 3,000 people have been arrested on U.S. campuses over the past month.

