Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ronald M. Auen Learning Center at the Palm Springs Air Museum

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday at the site for the new Ronald M. Auen Learning Center at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The center will give more students access to stem education programs.

The donor for the center was excited for the future project.

"Well it makes me feel like its all come into fruition. I mean he deserves this because he would've been wholeheartedly thrilled. Thrilled that he was able to do this for the children and for the community. So my heart is just bursting with happiness and just thinking of him and I know he's up there looking down on us and smiling," said Sherrie Auen, a trustee for the Auen Foundation.

Ronald Auen was the longtime President and Chairman of the Board for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for more than three decades. Under Auen’s leadership, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation contributed millions of dollars to charities throughout Southern California and the United States.

Ronald Auen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, which he served from 1948 through 1952.

He passed away on Nov. 7, 2019.

The Auen Foundation was formed by Sherrie and Ron Auen in 1992 with a goal of "Enriching the Quality of Life for Our Aging Population."

An opening date has yet to be announced. To learn more about the project, including how you can contribute, click here.

Ronald Auen was the ongtime President and Chairman of the Board for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for more than three decades. Under Auen’s leadership, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation contributed millions of dollars to charities throughout Southern California and the United States.

Ronald Auen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, which he served from 1948 through 1952.