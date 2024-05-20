Hearing to determine if Missouri man who has been in prison for 33 years was wrongfully convicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christopher Dunn has spent 33 years in prison for a murder in Missouri he has always claimed he didn’t commit. A hearing starting Tuesday will determine if he should go free. St. Louis prosecutors are now convinced that Dunn is telling the truth, but lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will argue for keeping him behind bars. Dunn is serving a sentence of life without parole. He is expected to attend the hearing before Judge Jason Sengheiser. A Missouri law adopted in 2021 allows prosecutors to request hearings in cases where they believe there is evidence of a wrongful conviction. Dunn was convicted largely on testimony of two boys who later recanted.

