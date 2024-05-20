Hiker dies after falling from trail in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say a hiker died after falling from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the young woman was hiking with friends near Horsetail Falls on Sunday. After separating from the group and going off trail, she fell about 50 to 60 feet. Two people called 911 to report seeing someone fall from a cliff near the Oneonta Trailhead. Despite bystanders performing CPR, authorities declared her dead at the scene. The woman was in her 20s and from the Portland area. The sheriff’s office said it will release her identity once family notifications are complete.

