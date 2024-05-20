Investigators return to Long Island home of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have returned to the home of a New York architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. State and county police vehicles were seen outside Rex Heuermann’s single-family home in Massapequa Park on Long Island on Monday morning. Officials declined to comment and lawyers for Heuermann and his family didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. Heuermann is expected to be back in court June 18 for a status hearing. No trial date has been set. The 60-year-old was arrested in July and initially charged with killing three women. He was then charged in January in connection with a fourth woman’s death.

