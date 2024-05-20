NRA names new leadership to replace former CEO found liable for wrongly spending millions

DALLAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has elected Doug Hamlin as its executive vice president and CEO. Hamlin, who recently served as director of NRA publications, replaces Wayne LaPierre. The former CEO resigned earlier this year just before a trial on charges he wrongly used millions of dollars of the organization’s money to pay for an extravagant lifestyle. A jury ordered LaPierre to repay $4.4 million to the NRA. Former Republican Congressman Bob Barr of Georgia was elected the president of the NRA after a weekend meeting in Dallas. Former President Donald Trump addressed the organization on Saturday and received its endorsement.

