Palm Springs City Council delays approval of Palm Springs Int’l Airport expansion plan

This month, Palm Springs city councilmembers delayed their approval of the Palm Springs International Airport’s expansion project

Features of the expansion project include an expanded ticketing area, renovations to the Wexler building and a five-story rental car facility. 

During the city’s May 9. meeting, airport representatives updated councilmembers about the planned multi-story rental car facility which would have opened out onto El Cielo Road. 

Councilmembers advised airport representatives to reconfigure their rental car facility plan due to their concerns about congestion on El Cielo Road. 

“If you then come out into this traffic jam or a congested area, I think that we may actually not improve the customer experience,” said Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein. 

The council also asked that the airport redefine their sustainability plan, hire an official project management team and seek more community feedback throughout the planning process. 

Tatum Larsen

