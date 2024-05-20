Pedestrian suffers major injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Coachella

A person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries after a crash involving three vehicles Monday morning in Coachella.

The crash was reported at around 8:15 AM in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 50.

"Their preliminary investigation revealed one vehicle became disabled in the eastbound number 1 lane of Avenue 50. A second vehicle stopped in front of the first vehicle to assist," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. "While both vehicles were stopped, a third vehicle collided into the first vehicle bumping into the second vehicle while a pedestrian stood in between the two vehicles."

The investigation into the crash in ongoing.