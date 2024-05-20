Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces a renewed assault by Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is committing to keep U.S. weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces one of its toughest moments against a renewed assault by Russia. Austin and as many as 50 defense leaders from Europe and around the world were meeting Monday to coordinate more military aid to Ukraine. He said, “We’re meeting in a moment of challenge.” He noted that Russia’s new onslaught of Kharkiv showed why the continued commitment by the countries was vital to keep coming. Austin vowed to keep U.S. weapons moving “week after week.” However those weapons have not fully reached the front lines and Ukrainians officials have said they are still struggling to fight back against a vastly more equipped Russian military.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.