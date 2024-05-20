Russian theater director and playwright go on trial over a play authorities say justifies terrorism

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Russian court on Monday opened the trial of a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism over a play they staged, the latest step in the unrelenting crackdown on dissent in Russia that has reached unprecedented levels during Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk have been jailed for over a year. Authorities claim a play they staged justifies terrorism, which is a criminal offense in Russia. In the play, women arrested after attempting to go to Syria to marry members of Islamic militant groups tell a judge what made them vulnerable to being wooed by extremists online. The women have rejected the accusations against them.

