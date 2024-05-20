Saudi Arabia’s national carrier orders more than 100 new Airbus jets as it ramps up tourism push

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s national airline said Monday that it ordered more than 100 new Airbus jets, a reflection of the kingdom’s ambitious drive to lure more tourists. Saudia Group, which represents the Saudia airline and its budget carrier Flyadeal, said it ordered 105 aircraft from the French aerospace company’s A320neo family of jets, including 12 A320neos and 93 A321neos. That brings Saudia Group’s Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 of the A320neo family planes. Saudia said it is increasing flights and seat capacity across its existing 100-plus destinations to meet the country’s goal of attracting more than 150 million tourists by 2030.

