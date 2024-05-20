Scottie Scheffler’s Louisville court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court is postponing pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was handcuffed and taken to jail outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday. He was due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten. Now a judge is postponing the court date until June 3. Scheffler faces four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer suffered. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, says the situation is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer’s orders.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.