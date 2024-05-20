Skip to Content
Scottie Scheffler’s Louisville court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

By DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court is postponing pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was handcuffed and taken to jail outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday. He was due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten. Now a judge is postponing the court date until June 3. Scheffler faces four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer suffered. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, says the situation is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer’s orders.

