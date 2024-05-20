Storms damage homes in Oklahoma and Kansas. But in Houston, most power is restored

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Fast-moving storms with strong winds, large hail and apparent tornadoes have left a trail of damage in Oklahoma and Kansas. The storms struck Sunday, damaged nearly 20 homes in one Oklahoma county and injured at least two people. A nursing home was damaged. More storms were forecast for the region later Monday. Meanwhile, Houston made progress in recovering from last week’s deadly storms. Officials there say power was restored Sunday to a majority of the hundreds of thousands who had been left in the dark and without air conditioning during hot and humid weather.

