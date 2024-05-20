The Latest | Trump’s criminal trial set to enter final stretch as cross-examination of Cohen resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s hush money trial is entering its final stretch as the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen returns to the stand. Cohen took the stand last week and placed Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid. The trial begins its 19th day on Monday with cross-examination of Cohen set to resume. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with him. He denies the encounters ever took place. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.