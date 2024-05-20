What happened in the UK’s infected blood scandal from the 1970s to ’90s?

LONDON (AP) — The final report of the U.K.’s infected blood inquiry has been published, six years after it started its work. The inquiry heard evidence as to how thousands of people contracted HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. The report published on Monday criticized civil servants, medical practitioners and politicians, and paves the way to a huge compensation bill the British government will be under pressure to rapidly pay. Former Prime Minister Theresa May set up the inquiry in 2017, saying it was “an appalling tragedy which should simply never have happened.”

