What is the ICC and why it is considering arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court could soon issue arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas more than seven months into their war. ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday that he is seeking warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders. Khan said that they are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel. The ICC was established in 2002 as the permanent court of last resort to tackle impunity for war crimes, genocide and other grave crimes when states don’t prosecute those responsible.