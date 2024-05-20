What we know so far about the helicopter crash that killed Iran’s president and others
By ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The helicopter crash that killed Iran’s president and foreign minister has sent shock waves around the region. Iranian state media said on Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and others have been found dead at the site after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. Raisi was returning on Sunday after traveling to Iran’s border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The helicopter crashed in the Dizmar forest in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, near its border with Azerbaijan. State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash.