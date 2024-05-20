World leaders plan new agreement on AI at virtual summit co-hosted by South Korea, UK

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — World leaders are expected to adopt a new agreement on artificial intelligence when they gather virtually Tuesday to discuss AI’s potential risks but also ways to promote its benefits and innovation. The two-day AI Seoul Summit co-hosted by the South Korean and U.K. governments. is a follow-up to November’s inaugural AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are to meet other world leaders virtually Tuesday. An in-person meeting of digital ministers is slated for Wednesday. A senior Korean presidential advisor said the AI agreement will include the outcomes of discussions on safety, innovation and inclusivity.

