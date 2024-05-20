Xander Schauffele gets validation and records with one memorable putt at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele made one putt that turned out to mean so much. His 6-foot birdie on the final hole gave him a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in the PGA Championship. He quieted whispers about whether he could close. He showed he could stand up to the best of them after having lost to Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in two previous chances. Schauffele doesn’t even remember the way the winning putt swirled into the cup. He’s now the No. 2 player in the world. And he doesn’t have to answer questions whether he can win. This was the big one.

