At least 9 Egyptian women and children die when vehicle slides off ferry and plunges into Nile River

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least nine women and children have died after a small bus carrying about two dozen people slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River just outside Cairo. The Health Ministry said the accident occurred Tuesday in Giza province and injured nine other passengers. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. According to the state-owned Akhbar daily, there were about two dozen passengers, mostly women, in the vehicle. They were heading to work when the minibus slid off the ferry while crossing the river. Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt, mainly because of poor maintenance and lack of regulations.

