Democrat David Scott beats primary challengers as he seeks 13th term in Congress in Georgia district

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Scott has beaten six Democratic primary opponents as he seeks a 12th congressional term. Scott is running in a 13th District that was significantly reconfigured in a new map. Challengers attacked the 78-year-old Scott as too old and out of touch. Scott says he’s seeking another term to enhance funding for historically Black colleges and to provide assistance to homeowners. Among Scott’s primary opponents were Marcus Flowers and former East Point City Councilmember Karen Rene’. In November, Scott faces the winner of the Republican primary, Jonathan Chavez.

