Fani Willis and judge presiding over Georgia Trump election case defeat challengers

ATLANTA (AP) — Two key players in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump have successfully defeated challengers. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee both won in Tuesday’s election. Willis is the prosecutor who last year obtained a sprawling racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others. McAfee is the judge who was randomly assigned to preside over the case. Willis beat progressive attorney Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary and is now set to face off against Republican Courtney Kramer in the fall. McAfee won a nonpartisan contest. That means he will serve a full four-year term beginning in January.

