Incumbent Lucy McBath beats 2 Democratic primary foes in new Atlanta-area congressional district

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has beaten two Democratic primary opponents to clinch the nomination in her second new district in two years. McBath has overcome Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson and state Rep. Mandisha Thomas. The new Republican-drawn 6th District wraps around the west side of metro Atlanta. A court had ordered new maps to remedy discrimination against Black people. McBath has made gun control and reducing gun violence her primary focus. She also says she wants to work on reducing health care disparities in another term. Republican Jeff Criswell will oppose her in November.

