Judge in Trump classified documents case to hear more arguments on dismissing charges

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump are due in court for the first time since the judge indefinitely postponed the trial earlier this month. The case had been set for trial on May 20 but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon cited numerous unresolved issues as a basis for canceling the trial date. On Wednesday, Cannon was scheduled to hear arguments on a Trump request to dismiss the indictment on grounds that it fails to clearly articulate a crime and instead amounts to “a personal and political attack against President Trump” with a “litany of uncharged grievances both for public and media consumption.”

By TERRY SPENCER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.