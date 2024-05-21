Local MMA female athlete celebrating her successes in the cage and confidence in life

A local mixed martial arts amateur fighter from Desert Hot Springs is celebrating a big victory following a recent cage match.

Irann Orozco has been profiled by KESQ News Channel 3 before and is now setting her sights on her future.

It was an MMA cage fight at King Of The Cage in Reno, Nevada, and Irann Orozco came out of the minute and 32-second bout with a TKO doctor's stoppage.

Through her fight training, Orozco says she's found a new confidence in life.

"Oh yes, it has truly changed my confidence and my self-esteem," Orozco said adding, "It's taught me discipline, dedication, consistency. It's taught me that if I work hard at anything that I want to, and I could achieve anything that I want to do."

Find out more about her professional plans, her plans to compete in MMA in Asia this year, and who she credits with supporting her more than anyone else.

See her story on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.