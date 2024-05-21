Massie’s role in failed bid to oust House speaker doesn’t affect his victory in Kentucky GOP primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rep. Thomas Massie’s role in the failed bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson hasn’t harmed the Kentuckian’s standing with Republican voters in his district. Massie easily won his GOP primary election on Tuesday in the conservative stronghold. Massie far outdistanced challengers Eric Deters and Michael McGinnis to maintain his hold on the seat representing the 4th District. The district stretches across northern Kentucky. With no Democratic opponent in the fall, Massie’s primary victory clears his way to claim another term in November. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Republican Rep. Hal Rogers and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey have easily won their primary elections.

