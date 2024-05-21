Most of passengers from battered Singapore Airlines jetliner arrive in Singapore from Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says most of the passengers who were on one of its jetliners that was battered by severe turbulence have been flown to Singapore from Bangkok. The airline says 143 passengers arrived in the city state shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. Airline CEO Goh Choon Phong says an additional 79 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, including the 71 reported to be hospitalized as of late Tuesday. The airline told The Associated Press that a second relief flight is planned. The airline says its Boeing 777 was flying from London to Singapore when it hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet in about three minutes. The plane was diverted to Bangkok. Authorities say a British man died, possibly after a heart attack.

