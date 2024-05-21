Resigned to a fate of constant displacement, India’s river islanders return home in between floods

MORIGAON, India (AP) — Yaad Ali, a 56-year-old farmer in northeastern India’s Assam state, lives with his wife Monuwara Begum, and son Musikur Alam on the island of Sandahkhaiti on India’s Brahmaputra river. The island, like two thousand others on the river, floods with increasing ferocity and unpredictability as human-caused climate change makes rain heavier and more erratic in the region. The family move away with every flood, and move back to their house every dry season. Ali said politicians in the region have made promises to provide relief for them, including during the current election, but little has changed for his family. For now, the family are forced to live with being displaced for large parts of the year.

