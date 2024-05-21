Severe turbulence during Singapore Airlines flight leaves several people badly injured. One man died

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says one of its flights hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet in about three minutes. Authorities say a British man died, possibly after a heart attack, and several people were severely injured. The flight from London to Singapore was diverted to Bangkok. Details of the weather at the time over the Andaman Sea near Myanmar weren’t immediately available. One official says the sudden descent occurred as passengers were being served food. A passenger says the seatbelt sign was on but crew members didn’t have time to take their seats.

