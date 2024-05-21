Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Spain says it is pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.” Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina “will definitely stay in Madrid.” Spain’s socialist government had summoned its ambassador for consultations and demanded an apology from the libertarian leader after his speech Sunday at a far-right rally in Madrid.

