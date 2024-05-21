SUV collides with semi-hauling mobile home on I-10 in Palm Springs

An SUV slammed into a tractor-trailer hauling a mobile home on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs today, but no injuries were reported.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. on eastbound I-10 at North Gene Autry Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the Jeep impacted the semi with the mobile home trailer and ended up underneath it. CHP Officer David Torres said the driver did not see the semi or mobile home prior to the collision.

Torres told City News Service that the Jeep caught fire, but the driver was able to escape the vehicle on foot and was apparently unharmed. He also confirmed that the mobile home was unoccupied.

Riverside County Fire Department crews were sent to the location to assist.

CHP officers shut down at least two eastbound lanes, as well as the Gene Autry entrance ramp, while the wreckage was removed. The lane closures were later lifted.

An investigation into the collision was ongoing.