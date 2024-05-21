UK inflation falls to 2.3%, lowest level in nearly 3 years but still above Bank of England’s target

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. fell sharply to its lowest level in nearly three years in April on the back of big declines in domestic bills. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, fell to 2.3% in the year to April, down from 3.2% in March. That is the lowest level since July 2021 when the global economy was still being held back by the coronavirus pandemic. The fall also takes inflation nearer to the Bank of England’s target rate of 2% and is likely to pile pressure on its nine-member rate-setting panel to cut interest rates from the current 16-year high of 5.25%.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.