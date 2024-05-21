What is in-flight turbulence, and when does it become dangerous for passengers and crews?

NEW YORK (AP) — The death of a British man and injuries impacting dozens of other people aboard a Singapore Airlines flight have highlighted the potential dangers of flying through extreme turbulence. The exact cause of the man’s death is under investigation. Based on witness accounts and the number of injuries, experts pointed Tuesday to the significant safety hazards that in-flight turbulence poses to airline passengers and crews. While fatalities are rare, injuries have piled up over the years. Some meteorologists and aviation analysts note that reports of turbulence encounters also have increased and point to the effects of climate change on flying conditions as a possible reason. They advise passengers to keep seat belts fastened in the air.

