Zhang Zhan is released from prison after 4 years for ‘provoking trouble’ while reporting on COVID

BANGKOK (AP) — Zhang Zhan has been released from prison after serving four years for charges related to reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Zhang was charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” and served her full term. But on the day of her release a week ago, her former lawyers could not reach Zhang nor her family. In a short video released Tuesday, Zhang said she was taken by police to her brother Zhang Ju’s home on May 13, the day she finished her sentence. The video was posted by Jane Wang, an overseas activist who launched the Free Zhang Zhan campaign in the United Kingdom. However, Wang says, Zhang still has limited freedom.

