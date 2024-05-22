Bosnian Serb leader reiterates threat to secede from Bosnia ahead of UN vote on genocide

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The leader of Bosnia’s Serb-controlled territory has reiterated a threat to secede from the Balkan country, a day ahead of a U.N. vote on establishing an annual day to commemorate the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs. Relatives of the victims, meanwhile, say the vote will mark a historic day in ensuring that the deaths cannot be denied or forgotten. The proposed U.N. resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda has been supported by the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim. But it has sparked protests and a lobbying campaign against the measure by the Bosnian Serbs and neighboring Serbia who have denied that genocide happened in Srebrenica although this has been established by two U.N. courts.

