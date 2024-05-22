Disgruntled worker fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 at linen company near Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities near Philadelphia say a disgruntled employee opened fire at a linen company on Wednesday, killing two coworkers and injuring three others. The shooting took place in Chester, a city south of Philadelphia in a neighborhood mixed with homes and small businesses. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says the suspect fled but was captured in a traffic stop. His name has not been released, and the specific motive remains unknown. Chester Mayor Stefan Roots says the tragedy speaks to the problem of guns in America and called on Pennsylvania lawmakers to address the issue.

