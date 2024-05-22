Fire Damages three-story residential building in Indio

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours today after making quick work of a residential fire in Indio.

Firefighters were sent around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 82000 block of Requa Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The first arriving unit encountered heavy fire from one unit and ordered residents to evacuate.

It took fire crews 30 minutes to knock down the blaze in the three-story, multi-family residence.

Fire officials said one woman required medical attention from the Red Cross.

Evacuated residents were allowed to reenter residences by 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.