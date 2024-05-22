Former UK Post Office boss breaks down in inquiry over scandal that saw hundreds wrongly convicted

LONDON (AP) — The former head of Britain’s Post Office Paula Vennells has broken down in tears on several occasions while giving evidence to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. Vennells admitted Wednesday that she had “made mistakes” but denied there was a conspiracy to cover up the scandal. More than 900 Post Office branch managers were wrongly convicted because of the Japanese company’s faulty computer system, with some imprisoned and others forced into bankruptcy. The number of victims is not fully known and the British government has introduced legislation to reverse the convictions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.