Former UK Post Office boss breaks down in inquiry over scandal that saw hundreds wrongly convicted
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The former head of Britain’s Post Office Paula Vennells has broken down in tears on several occasions while giving evidence to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. Vennells admitted Wednesday that she had “made mistakes” but denied there was a conspiracy to cover up the scandal. More than 900 Post Office branch managers were wrongly convicted because of the Japanese company’s faulty computer system, with some imprisoned and others forced into bankruptcy. The number of victims is not fully known and the British government has introduced legislation to reverse the convictions.