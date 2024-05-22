Fundraiser started in honor of 17-year-old killed at post-prom party in La Quinta

A SpotFund has been started in honor of Jaden Ramos, who was tragically killed just a day before his 18th birthday at a post-prom party.

The fundraiser will benefit the local Animal Samaritans which serves as a tribute to Ramos’ memory and his love of animals.

The Ramos family said in part, “In lieu of funeral expenses, the Ramos family has chosen to honor Jaden's memory in a special way. They kindly ask for your support by donating to our local Animal Samaritans. These contributions will not only pay tribute to Jaden's passion for dogs but also help the animals in need that he cared so deeply about.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser has nearly reached its $10k goal due to an outpouring of support from the community.

