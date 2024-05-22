Human rights experts urge FIFA to scrutinize Saudi Arabia before 2034 World Cup vote

DUBLIN (AP) — FIFA has been urged by international lawyers to uphold its own policy and scrutinize Saudi Arabia’s human rights record before picking the kingdom to host the men’s 2034 World Cup. A 22-page document was delivered to FIFA headquarters in Zurich on behalf of Mark Pieth and Stefan Wehrenberg of Switzerland and British barrister Rodney Dixon. They offered to work with FIFA. Their paper calls on soccer’s world governing body to use its leverage now with Saudi Arabia to comply with international human rights standards. The Saudi bid for 2034 must be submitted by July. FIFA member federations are set to vote in December.

