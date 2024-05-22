Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week for the first time since 2019

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019. South Korea’s presidential office announced Thursday that the trilateral summit among South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take place Monday in Seoul. It says the three leaders were scheduled to hold bilateral talks among themselves on Sunday. Since their inaugural stand-alone trilateral summit in 2008, the three Asian countries were supposed to hold such a meeting among their leaders each year. But the summit has been suspended since late December.

