Man killed in Twentynine Palms park shooting identified as 35-year-old Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant

We now know the identity of the person who was shot in a Twentynine Palms park shooting earlier this week.

Officials with Morongo Basin Sheriff’s station have identified the victim as 35-year-old, Robert James McDonald.

SSgt. Victoria Ross, spokesperson with the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center confirmed McDonald served as a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant in Twentynine Palms.

News Channel 3 first shared this story Tuesday when we reported that a homicide investigation was underway after an 18-year-old fatally shot a man in Twentynine Palms.

On Monday evening Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a group of about five people that were causing a disturbance near Apline Avenue and Old Dale Road.

Moments later a resident approached the group sparking a confrontation.

That’s when the suspect fired at the resident who was not hit by gunfire.

The suspect then ran to the area of Knott Sky Park about a quarter mile away.

There he approached a parked car that was occupied by 35-year-old Robert James McDonald and his dog.

Without any reported motive the suspect shot into the car, injuring McDonald who then attempted to drive away.

In his attempt to flee, McDonald crashed into another occupied vehicle.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene and the people in the parked car sustained minor injuries.

SSgt. Ross also added in a statement to News Channel 3:

The command is grieving with the family and fellow Marines of the deceased and is working diligently to provide them with much-needed support during this difficult time. -SSgt. Ross, Public Affairs Chief, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms



