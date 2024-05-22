NYC is beginning to evict some people in migrant shelters under stricter rules

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is stepping up its efforts to push migrants out of its overwhelmed shelters as it begins enforcing a new rule that limits some adult asylum-seekers to a month in the system before they have to find a bed on their own. Migrant adults must now move out of the hotels, tent complexes and other shelter facilities run by the city and find other housing after 30 days, unless they provide proof of “extenuating circumstances.” As of late Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams’ office said 192 migrants had applied for an extension, and 118 had been approved. Thousands more are expected to receive eviction notices.

