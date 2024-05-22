Spain, Ireland and Norway will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28. Why does that matter?

Spain, Ireland and Norway have said that they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, a step toward a long-held Palestinian aspiration that came amid international outrage over the civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s offensive. The triple and almost simultaneous decisions Wednesday may generate momentum for the recognition of a Palestinian state by other EU countries and could spur further steps at the United Nations, deepening Israel’s isolation. Malta and Slovenia, which also belong to the 27-nation European Union, may follow suit. Some 140 of 190 represented in the U.N. countries have already recognized Palestine.

By The Associated Press

