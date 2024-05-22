Temporary shelter-in-place order issued in Indian Wells community after gas leak

A gas leak prompted a street closure in an Indian Wells neighborhood today, and some residents were told to shelter in place while the issue was addressed.

The leak was reported in the 45600 block of Cielito Drive at 10:55 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Gas Co. crews were called to the scene to mitigate the leak, the cause of which was not immediately known.

Cielito was closed from Calle Tranquilidad to Alta Colina Way due to the leak. Officials issued a shelter-in-place order for 15 homes in the vicinity, according to the fire department.

The order was lifted at around 1:15 PM when the leak was mitigated, CAL FIRE confirmed.