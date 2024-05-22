Texas health department appoints anti-abortion OB-GYN to maternal mortality committee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ health department has appointed an outspoken anti-abortion OB-GYN to a state committee that reviews pregnancy-related deaths. The appointment of Dr. Ingrid Skop to the Texas Maternal Morality and Morbidity Review Committee last week comes as patients and doctors have been warning that the state’s restrictive abortion ban puts women’s lives at risk. Her term starts June 1. The committee, which compiles data on pregnancy-related deaths, makes recommendations to the Legislature on best practices and policy changes. It is expected to assess the impact of abortion laws on maternal mortality.

