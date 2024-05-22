UK’s Cameron praises progress in joint effort with Albania to stop illegal migration
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has hailed progress in a U.K.-Albania joint effort to cut illegal migration, saying small boat arrivals from Albania to the U.K. fell by over 90% in 2023, as the two countries fought people smuggling gangs. During his visit to Albania’s capital, Tirana, Cameron called their “incredibly positive partnership” in fighting illegal migration, “an example for many others to follow.” He discussed the need for greater collaboration across Europe on the challenge of migration, including organized crime, Western Balkan security, and both countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement issued Wednesday.